MCP’s Kunkuyu, Lunguzi tip aspiring politicians at Chanco

Member of Parliament for Dedza East Juliana Lunguzi and former Minister Moses Kunkuyu have tipped would be politicians at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College to be agents of change and to represent the poor.

Their remarks were made on Saturday during the leadership workshop organized by college’s Malawi Congress party (MCP) wing under the theme empowering energy leaders, encouraging aspiring and promoting active citizenship.

Lunguzi narrated how she joined in politics saying she made the decision to fish out her home village in the abstract poverty as some politicians were piecing and sucking community resources from the area in the name of development and do the opposite.

“If you want to do politics, you need to passionate about it, nobody should tell you to do politics, you need to want it for the right reasons and right reasons is to see malawi developing, to be a nation that everybody will be happy to live in, not a country full of persistent blackouts, not a malawi where young people are lacking full loans at the university and not a country where people cannot afford to pay school fees. Therefore we need those who can strive to make Malawi a better country”, she said

She also advised the youth to be vigilant in terms of making decisions ranging from voting and other important decisions in their lives.

“There is need for the youth to be active citizens and be involved at every level not only in the party but also to know what is happening out there so that when they go out to vote, they should vote for right reasons, they should vote for someone who can transform this country positively not only in toy but in reality”, she said

On the other hand Kunkuyu said Malawi is retrogressing in terms of development due to poor leadership.

“Malawi is in a very big crisis in terms of leadership, if we are branded as a poorest country, mainly it’s because of incompetence leadership. Therefore grooming aspiring leaders should be encouraged at every sector of society , for example at work place, in politics, at school and even at church”, he said

He further advised Malawians mostly the youth, to actively participate in politics inorder to positively contribute to the development of the country not for personal gains.

Chanco MCP wing president Emmanuel Mwanyongo, Popularly known as Yongo wa Yongo said as students they were happy to be coached by experienced politicians who are on the ground and every tip given will properly be used for the betterment of Malawi.

