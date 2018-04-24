Man dies after mistakenly taking poison

A 56 year old man, Manyengo Maliseni died suddenly on Sunday after drinking poison.

In an interview on Monday in Lilongwe, Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsly Dandaula said a deceased’s son t, Bokosi Langwani reported that his father died after mistakenly took insecticide.

He said he took the poison while drunk.

“He was a local farmer who had a vegetable garden and he bought a 250mlsbottle of insecticide from unknown market to splay his vegetables.

“He kept the bottle in his trouser’s pocket and branched at one of the drinking joint in the villagewhen he got drunk he bought a small bottle of beer for him to be drinking when going home,” Dandaula disclosed.

He pointed out that the deceased kept the bottle in the same pocket where he kept the bottle of insecticide after he arrived at his house he mistakenly picked the bottle of insecticide sipping it thinking it was a bottle of beer.

“He sipped it for two times after realizing that it was poison the victim informed the relative who rushed him to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where he was receiving treatment,” the PRO narrated.

Dandaula said on April 21, at about 4 pm the victim was pronounced dead whilst receiving treatment.

The body was sent to mortuary waiting for postmortem.

He came from Mwenela village in the Area of Traditional Authority Njerwa in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :