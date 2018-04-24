Malawi police rearrest 2 men of Indian origin for sexual assault

April 24, 2018 Judith Moyo -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Two men of Indian origin suspected of sexually assualting girls in Mzuzu have been rearrested for breaching bail  conditions.

Police first arrested  Imum Dune Shawarma, 50, and Kisish Kumar, w4, on April 3 2018 for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girls at Chigwelr site on the outskirts of the city where they work.

Shawar is suspected to have enticed a 14-year-old girl into sex with K1 000 on March 22 2018. The following day she brought two other girls who were also sexually assaulted.

Northern Region Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the suspects did not  surrender their travel documents nor appear in court.

 

Good

