MCP’s shadow MP donates to  Karonga Nyungwe health centre, ploy to silence Speaker Msowoya

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has donated medical equipment and working tools at Nyungwe Health Centre in Karonga Nyungwe Constiuency a move, which is believed to make the place’s legislator and National Assembly Speaker, Richard Msowoya, unpopular.

Msowoya dumped MCP, because of “personal reasons,” for the now fast-growing United Transformation Movement (UTM).

But the party said during the donation ceremony that its wish was to save lives of patients at the facility.

Speaking at the function Shadow Member of Parliament (MP) for the constiuency, Thumbiko Mhango, said his party is ready to change the health status quo of the area.

He said the donation was made possible with his own personal resources.

“As MCP, our prayer and goal is to see a healthy Malawi for all; hence the donation. I have not done this just to manipulate the constituents but complement MCP policy under the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera. For your information this is not the first time to help this constituency because it is my home area,” said Mhango.

Mhango who is the only person set to challenge Msowoya in the forthcoming tripartite elections also pledged boreholes.

In his remarks, GVH Mjaliwana who represented Senior Chief Mwilang’ombe commended Mhango for the donation.

The chief then asked Mhango to continue developing the constituency saying “the area can change its face especially if it have people like him.”

Officer-In-Charge for the area, Andrew Hawuli, said the donation has come at a right time when the facility is hunting for the kind of drugs and working materials.

One of the patients at the facility while thanking Mhango for the donation said he can now see light at the end of the tunnel.

Some of the items donated included Panado, BP, Malaria, and Amoxicillin drugs, water drips, anti biotics, disposable syringes, bandages and groves.

The facility reaches out to over 50, 0000 people, according to the officials.

