Zambia hands Malawi Queens painful defeat at African Netball Championship

Malawi Queens have been defeated by Zambia who are hosts of the African Netball Championship in Lusaka by 54-56 and will be likely displaced by Uganda in the next world ranking.

The Queens who had lost their second game to Uganda and have to fulfill fixtures against Namimbia on Friday and Kenya on Saturday, narrowly led 17-14 in the first quarter before a 29-all tie at half time.

On international Netball Federation rankings, Zambi are 17th while Malawi were highest ranked team at the seven-nation round robin format which feature Uganda, Malawi, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and hosts Zambia.

The third quarter ended witht he Queens leading by only two baskets at 45-43.

The Queens featured the services of United Kingdom-based Joyce Mvula as goal shooter and another UK based Laureen Ngwira as goalkeeper alongside gial defender Joana Kachilika, wing-defender Martha Dambo, centre Thandi Galeta-Saenda, Juliet Sambo, wing attacker Bridget Kumwenda-Chalera, Jane Chimaliro as goal attacker.

Substitutes were Alinafe Kamwala, Jessie Mazengera-Sanudi , Takondwa Lwazi and Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda.

Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has missed out due to injury.

As it is, Uganda are favourites to win the title and Zambia as runners up.

