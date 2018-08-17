Zambia hands Malawi Queens painful defeat at African Netball Championship

August 17, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi Queens have been defeated by Zambia who are hosts of  the African Netball Championship in Lusaka by 54-56 and will be likely displaced by Uganda in the next world ranking.

Malawi Queens hit a new low

The Queens who had lost their second game to Uganda and have to fulfill fixtures against Namimbia on Friday and Kenya on Saturday, narrowly led 17-14 in the first quarter before a 29-all tie at half time.

On international Netball Federation rankings, Zambi are 17th while Malawi were highest ranked team at the seven-nation round robin format which feature Uganda, Malawi, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and hosts Zambia.

The third quarter ended witht he Queens leading by only two baskets at 45-43.

The Queens featured  the services of United Kingdom-based Joyce Mvula as goal shooter  and another UK based  Laureen Ngwira  as goalkeeper alongside  gial defender Joana Kachilika, wing-defender  Martha Dambo, centre Thandi Galeta-Saenda, Juliet Sambo,  wing attacker Bridget Kumwenda-Chalera, Jane Chimaliro as  goal attacker.

Substitutes were Alinafe Kamwala, Jessie Mazengera-Sanudi , Takondwa Lwazi and Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda.

Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has missed out due to injury.

As it is, Uganda are favourites to win the title and Zambia as runners up.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes