MCP’s Zikhale to table motion that will help improve welfare of Malawi soldiers

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Nkhata Bay South, Ken Zikhale N’goma, has indicated that he will personally push for a private members Bill in Parliament that will help improve welfare of soldiers in Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Zikhale Ng’oma, who is chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Defence and International Relations, said this in an interview after MDF high-ranking officials on Thursday made a presentation before the committee during the 2019/2020 National Budget cluster meeting.

He there is need to improve the living standards of men and women in uniform.

Zikhale Ng’oma said his Bill will seek to increase soldiers allowance, improve their accommodation and transport facilities and enhance their promotion system and pensions.

During the presentation before the committee during the 2019/2020 National Budget cluster meeting, the MDF official among other things, expressed concern at how the burden of settling its humongous water and electricity bills which is putting a strain on the army’s financial resources.

“How can our soldiers work when water or electricity has been disconnected at home? We must ensure that at all times our soldiers have all the necessary amenities to enable them execute their duties diligently,” Zikhale Ng’oma said.

MDF and Malawi Police Service (MPS) top the list of government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that owed the country’s water boards. Collectively, MDAs owe the five water boards over K21 billion.

Besides the security agencies, State Residences, Malawi Prison Service and ministries of Health and Education, Science and Technology, also owe the water boards huge sums, dating to four years.

