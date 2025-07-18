MCTU enhances capacity of leaders from its affiliates on ILO C190 and Gender-Based Violence and Harassment, with Support From ILO

The Malawi Congress of Trade Union says equipping leaders on how to negotiate and include clauses on gender into Collective Bargaining Agreements is important as this will help to eliminate gender-based violence and harassment in various sectors.,

Speaking at the end of three days leadership symposium for all 36 MCTU affiliates on Friday in Blantyre, Madalitso Njolomole , Secretary -General of MCTU, said from the month of January this year., MCTU has received over 60 percent complaints on Gender Based Violence (GBV), and most of these were from the Agricultural sector due to nature of the temporary employment as some are on short term and seasonal basis .

“The complaints we have received as MCTU are from Agricultural sector and the main cause is that girls and women seek to please top officials and employers to pave an opportunity for casual work contract and this promotes sexual harassments” expressed Njolomole.

He has since commended ILO for funding the Leadership Symposium which focused on ILO Convention No. 190 on Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work and how to develop and include gender clauses into Collective Bargaining Agreements which will help to prevent and address cases of gender-based violence and harassment in the various sectors.

“The symposium was a crucial step towards empowering leadership to create safe and respectful workplaces in the country. By working together, we can promote gender equality and eliminate violence and harassment in workplaces” said Njolomole.

In her remarks ILO ‘s National Project Coordinator, Sibia Chirwa said it is pleasing to note that even though Malawi has not yet ratified ILO Convention No.190, the country has shown commitment to eliminate gender-based violence and harassment in workplaces.

“The ILO Convention No. 190 was adopted in June 2019, and although Malawi has not formally ratified it, the ILO has been supporting the Government of Malawi to develop policies and implement measures for creating safe and respectful workplaces, we recommend them for this “said Chirwa.

Chirwa also said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera launched the National Code of Conduct on Violence and Harassment on Labour Day, May 1,2025 which further shows commitment by the Government to have workplaces that are free from violence and harassment.

She indicated that the code would guide employers and employees on how to prevent and address violence and harassment in both private and public sectors.

According to Chirwa, the ILO has also supported the Ministry of Labour to revise its labour Inspection data collection tool, built the capacity of labour inspectors on equality and non-discrimination and how to conduct gender- sensitive labour inspections, and conduct a legal gap analysis of national laws, legislations and policies in relation to principles of ILO C190.

She also said other concerned entities have played pivotal roles. She cited examples of Employers’ organizations, such as the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) and the Tea Association of Malawi (TAML), which have also taken steps to address violence and harassment in the workplace.

“ECAM developed a National Model Policy against Violence and Harassment, while TAML developed a Training Manual on Prevention of Workplace Violence and Harassment in the Agricultural Sector” Chirwa highlighted.

She also said that the Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) developed a Gender and Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy, which aims to promote women empowerment and gender equality in its affiliates.

The symposium was facilitated by Mr. David Dorkenoo, ILO-ACTRAV Workers Specialist and Ms. Ida Tsitsi Chimedza, Technical Specialist on Gender Equality, Non-discrimination and Inclusion from Decent Work Country Team for Eastern and Southern Africa who are both based in ILO Pretoria Office in South Africa, with funding from the Norwegian Government Project on “ Promoting Workers’ Rights and Gender Equality in Africa” Project.

