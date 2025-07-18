Opposition parties going to Court over MEC’s refusal to audit voting system

Lawyers representing the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the United Transformation Movement (UTM), and several other stakeholders are today expected to file a lawsuit against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The case centers on MEC’s alleged refusal to allow an independent audit of the voting system ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

According to sources close to the legal team, the opposition parties believe an independent audit is critical to ensuring transparency, credibility, and fairness in the electoral process.

Concerns have been mounting within opposition circles that without an impartial verification of the system, public confidence in the upcoming elections could be significantly undermined.

Electoral integrity has become a pressing issue in Malawi since the landmark 2020 Constitutional Court ruling, which emphasized the importance of free, fair, and transparent elections under the 50+1 majority threshold.

The lawsuit seeks to compel MEC to open its electronic and manual systems to a comprehensive technical and financial audit before ballots are cast in September 2025.

Opposition leaders argue that the refusal to audit raises questions about compliance with the Electoral Laws and MEC’s commitment to accountability.

Law experts following the case indicate that this legal battle could set a precedent for electoral governance in Malawi, influencing how future polls are administered.

If successful, the court action would force MEC to implement measures aimed at strengthening voter confidence and reducing disputes that often follow tightly contested elections.

Meanwhile, MEC has previously defended its systems, insisting they are robust, secure, and aligned with international electoral standards.

However, critics argue that public institutions must not only be transparent but also be seen to be transparent, especially in a politically charged environment.

As the matter heads to court, all eyes will be on how the judiciary balances the principles of independence, legality, and the urgency of election preparations with the opposition’s demand for greater scrutiny.

The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for Malawi’s democratic consolidation and its reputation as a country committed to electoral reforms.

Further developments are expected after the court filing, including the scheduling of initial hearings and any preliminary injunctions that may affect MEC’s operations ahead of the polls.

