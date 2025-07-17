Malawi to Host Major Continental Water and Sanitation Conference

Malawi is fast becoming a magnet for high-profile international conferences—and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

From agriculture and mining to tourism and manufacturing, the country has already hosted several major gatherings this year, all in line with the Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) Strategy and the long-term development vision under Malawi 2063.

Now, it’s the turn of water and sanitation—arguably the most crucial sector of all. From the 21st to the 24th of July, Malawi will host the prestigious 95th Strategic and Technological Council (STC) Meeting of the African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) in Lilongwe. The event is expected to attract over 200 international delegates from across Africa and beyond.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe, Lilongwe Water Board Chief Executive Officer, Sili Mbewe, described the upcoming conference as a moment of national pride and a significant milestone for Malawi’s water and sanitation sector. He emphasized that water is the lifeline of all development, and no strategy—including the ATM Strategy—can succeed without it.

“It is an honour to announce that Lilongwe Water Board will host this major continental event. Water is central to everything—from health to agriculture, from industry to education. You cannot talk about the ATM Strategy or Malawi 2063 without talking about water,” said Mbewe.

AfWASA, established in 1980, brings together water utilities, government institutions, academic and research bodies, NGOs, the private sector, and development partners under a common mission—to advance sustainable access to water and sanitation across the continent. This mission aligns closely with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.

At the core of AfWASA’s work is the Strategic and Technological Council (STC), a platform that unites sector experts, engineers, utility leaders, and policymakers to share experiences, learn from one another, and develop real-world solutions to Africa’s water and sanitation challenges.

Mbewe highlighted that the conference presents Malawi with several key benefits. Local experts and institutions will have the chance to learn from their peers across the continent. Malawian small and medium enterprises will also gain exposure by showcasing their products and services under the “Buy Malawi” campaign. The event is expected to boost tourism and trade through the influx of international participants.

He added that the conference would also serve as a platform for exporting local technical solutions to the rest of Africa. Furthermore, it will help promote and explore innovations in climate-resilient and green economy water systems—an area becoming increasingly critical as climate change continues to threaten water security on the continent.

As Malawi gears up to welcome Africa’s leading minds in water and sanitation, the message is loud and clear: this is more than just a conference. It’s a game-changing opportunity for innovation, partnership, and progress.

“It’s about sharing innovations, building partnerships, and finding practical ways to ensure every African has access to safe water and proper sanitation. And it’s happening right here in Malawi,” concluded Mbewe.

