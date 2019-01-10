MEC asks presidential hopefuls to hand over filled forms to be candidates

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is reminding aspiring presidential aspirants who collected nomation forms from the pollster to fill them and give back to the election organisers.

MEC says in a statement that aspiring presidents will be candidates only if they fill the forms and hand them over to the pollster.

“MEC is asking the presidential candidates to give back the filled forms for scrutiny,” says MEC.

The presidential candidates who collected the papers from MEC are Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lazarus Chakwera of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Saulos Chilima of the UTM Party.

Others are Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD), Joyce Banda of Peoples Party (PP), Cassim Chilumpha of Tikonze People’s Movement (TPM), Atupele Muluzi of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Chimbuna Belekiah of United Independence Party and Chris Daza of Democratic Peoples Congress (Depeco).

Independent candidates are Dr Henry Jailosi Mbewe, Smart Swira, Pastor Baxter Natulu and Chikomeni Chirwa.

MEC says receipt of the forms closes on February 8.

