Villagers demand exhume of relation body for rituals

Villagers in Mchinji are demanding the exhuming of a relation’s body so that they do rituals, saying they forgot to use a window to take the body out of his house.

The relation, only identified as Msakuwa, is said to have told his relations to take his body out of the house using a window not a door, saying failure to do so would attract a bad spell in the family.

However, some villagers say the relations forgot to use the window as instructed by Msakuwa and asked traditional leaders to allow them exhume the body and perform the ritual.

“But the traditional leaders and religious leaders are up against this, they do not want the family to exhume the body as this would be against tradition and culture as well as unholy,” said a villager.

The family members however insist that they have already started seeing some strange things, and think this might be as a result of the bad spell following the family failure to observe the rituals.

Msakuwa hailed from Msakuwa village in chief Kapando’s area in Mchinji.

