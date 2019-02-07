MEC bans private security during nomination papers presentation

February 7, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has banned the use of private security detail by presidential candidates during the presentation of nomination papers.

MEC chairperson, Dr. Jane Ansah SC at Comesa Hall

This follows an incident on Wednesday when a private security company staff assaulted a MEC stringer when UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima was presenting his nomination papers at Comesa hall in Blanyre.

Chilima has since condemned the attack on George Banda as regrettable and retrogressive and asked the police to investigate the matter and let the law take its course on the culprits.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah told journalists after the incident on Wednesday that the police will now take charge of security for the presidential candidates during the presentation of the nomination papers.

“We want journalists to do their job without any fear. The assault of the journalist is a threat to the existence of the freedom of the press in the country,” said Ansah.

She therefore ordered that all private security detail would not be allowed around the Comesa hall during the presentation of the nomination papers.

BigMan
Guest
BigMan

MEC please dont be reactionary, first of all what is the definition of private security? Is it the uniform or what? All parties come with people surrounding them to control the hustle and bustle. Just tell them to behave themselves, the way that SKC has demonstrated by rebuking the use of unnecessary force.

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

Well done MEC. I suspect they were DDP cadets and deliberately put on UTM colours. MBC knew of this plot and were ready to break the news and find space to tarnish the image of UTM.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

KKKKKKKK mwagwidwatu with pants down anthu azisokonezo inu. Apapanso mukufuna mupake DPP ayi ndithu chitankoni manyazi.

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
Still More
Guest
Still More

Congrats madam

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

