MEC bans private security during nomination papers presentation

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has banned the use of private security detail by presidential candidates during the presentation of nomination papers.
This follows an incident on Wednesday when a private security company staff assaulted a MEC stringer when UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima was presenting his nomination papers at Comesa hall in Blanyre.
Chilima has since condemned the attack on George Banda as regrettable and retrogressive and asked the police to investigate the matter and let the law take its course on the culprits.
MEC chairperson Jane Ansah told journalists after the incident on Wednesday that the police will now take charge of security for the presidential candidates during the presentation of the nomination papers.
“We want journalists to do their job without any fear. The assault of the journalist is a threat to the existence of the freedom of the press in the country,” said Ansah.
She therefore ordered that all private security detail would not be allowed around the Comesa hall during the presentation of the nomination papers.
MEC please dont be reactionary, first of all what is the definition of private security? Is it the uniform or what? All parties come with people surrounding them to control the hustle and bustle. Just tell them to behave themselves, the way that SKC has demonstrated by rebuking the use of unnecessary force.
Well done MEC. I suspect they were DDP cadets and deliberately put on UTM colours. MBC knew of this plot and were ready to break the news and find space to tarnish the image of UTM.
KKKKKKKK mwagwidwatu with pants down anthu azisokonezo inu. Apapanso mukufuna mupake DPP ayi ndithu chitankoni manyazi.
Congrats madam