Upcoming gospel artist Misheck Langton drops debut album ‘Nditama inu’

Lilongwe-based fast raising upcoming gospel artist Misheck Langton has finally released his long awaited debut album title ‘Nditama inu’ which among other things he is glorifying God for his goodness and omnipresent love.

Recorded by Innocent Kalonga at JMC Studios in Lilongwe some of the songs in the album including Ali ndi ine, Mwayenera, Chala cha yehova, Mzimu wanga, Kodi alikuti and Nditama inu are currently buzzing in different local radio stations.

Speaking in an interview Langton told Nyasa Times that he is quite sure that people will enjoy his music considering that the album is full of soul touching songs and it carries a strong message of hope to people who are going through hard times.

“I am sure people will enjoy my music, i have taken my time to produce good quality music so that Malawians can enjoy, and i have no doubt this album will change many lives,” he said.

Langton added that he has come with different style of gospel music that will quench the thirty of those people who love quality music.

“I have come to stay and people should expect more good and inspirational music from me, I want to use my God given talent to preach the gospel and bring back the lost souls,” he added.

According to Langton, he is planning to officially launch the album in April this year.

Langton started his music career back in the days as he used to be a member of different singing church groups and later realized his full potential few years ago when he decided to work on an album as a solo artist.

