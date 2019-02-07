Youthquake! UDF’s Atupele picks Mwenifumbo as runningmate

Youthful presidential hopeful Atupele Austin Muluzi candidate of United Democratic Front (UDF) has picked Karonga Central legiskator Frank Mwenefumbo a member of Alliance for Democracy as his running mate.

“I am introducing your next vice president of the Republic of Malawi, Honourable Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo,” Atupele said Comesa Hall in Blantyre before he presented his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

His thousands escatic of supporters chanted “Boma la anyamata” [youthful pair] and further went on singing “Neba, neba mutu sukugwila” [our competitors have been blown off].

The supporters also erupted into another song wakwiya ndi mfiti! [Haters are irked]

Muluzi is the Minister of Health and Population in the President Peter Mutharika Cabinet and has always defended his working with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying he has been doing so to help the country, especially the Eastern Region, achieve development.

UDF and DPP became bedfellows soon after the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections after Mutharika drafted Muluzi into his first Cabinet. Muluzi has been maintained since then.

AAM is contesting as presidential candidate again after failing on his first attempt in 2014 when he finished a distant fourth.

Muluzi, whose father Bakili Muluzi ruled the country between 1994 and 2004 as the first post-independence multi-party Head of State, said UDF has been working with the party members at grassroots and remains strong.

While citing as an example Barrack Obama who after winning the United States of America (USA) elections appointed his party candidacy opponent Hilary Clinton as Secretary of State, Muluzi said the world was changing and it was high time Malawian politicians started practising civilised politics.

UDF’s strength in Parliament has been dwindling since the 2004 General Elections. From 84 seats in 177-member Parliament in the first post-independence multi-party elections in 1994 to 91 MPs in 1999 when the number of constituencies rose to 193, the party got 49 in 2004, 16 in 2009 and 15 in 2014.

