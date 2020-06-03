MEC cautions polling staff against use of Tippex in Malawi rerun
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has warned its polling staff against the use of white correctional fluid Tippex during the forthcoming court-ordered fresh presidential elections.
Tippex was among a plethora of irregularities that led to the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections by the constitution court.
Speaking in Blantyre on Wednesday when he officially opened a Masters of Trainers Orientation Training, MEC Commissioner Moffat Banda said the use of tippex is not allowed in any electoral process.
Commissioner Banda said:” As MEC we are not ready to face another daunting task to justify if the elections were free and fair like we did with the 2019 tripartite elections”.
“This time around we have recruited well qualified teachers with a minimum of a diploma and we expect the outcome to be better than the previous elections,”he added.
Commissioner Banda, who is also chairperson of the media and public relations committee of MEC, maintained that during the 2019 elections, the commission trained its polling staff against the use of tippex but was suprised to see the result sheets with the correction fluid.
Meanwhile MEC said it still has a budget deficit of 8 billion kwacha to conduct the fresh presidential elections.
Commissioner Banda said the commission will still proceed preparing for the polls as ordered by the court despite the difficulties.
also don’t supply ball pens with disappearing ink, i urge every voter to bring their pen and not use those at the polling station. This will prevent rigging as well as prevent spread of corona.
“The use of TIPPEX is not allowed in any electral process” lero? whay did you allow it in May 2019. Ndinu mwatisokonezela kuwina kwathu.. Mukuoneka ngati othandiza koma mwatosochelesa
Yes is not allowed but it was used to correct errors that is why it was across the country. Be mindful that the 2019 elections were totally different from the previous elections because there were many forms to enter data so it was hard to rule out some mistakes when entering data. Now this time have learnt that before entering the actual figures then they have to balance first on a separate paper (unofficial) be it plain paper of notebook paper and once everyone is convinced about the correctness of data will be finally transfered to official electoral form as… Read more »
Your chidakwa boss thinks tippex is allowed. What a shame! He thinks the international community he chased with his brother have a say on the electoral laws. I am luck I was not taught by chidakwa and Kaphale. I would have been a very stupid lawyer.
The face tells it all, that you are the most corrupt baron commisioners when it comes to elections, unfortunately you are packing by COB friday, u deserve the hall of shame forever
Professor Tipp-Ex ndiye akhumudwatu…..!
Don’t supply them with tippex