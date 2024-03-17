MEC Commissioner Dr Mukumbwa publishes a book about ‘State Capture’, to hit the market shortly

Corporate governance specialist, public speaker and author Dr Anthony John Mukumbwa is hitting the market with a new book shortly about ‘State Capture’ which discusses intricates of corruption and political financing in Southern Africa.

Mukumbwa, who is also commissioner for Malawi Electoral Commission, has however, through his public relations officer Alex Ngulube, said that the sale of this ‘highly anticipated book “State Capture” has been put on hold due to identification of errors in the initial versions that were inadvertently distributed.

“Upon the discovery of the errors, Dr Anthony John Mukumbwa has made the decision to temporarily halt the sale of “State Capture” to ensure that readers receive a product of the highest quality and accuracy. The spotted errors include the unintentional distribution of incorrect versions of the book,” says Ngulube.

He added that the author is actively working on rectifying these errors and is committed to delivering an improved and error-free version of “State Capture”, adding that the version will be made available for purchase as soon as the necessary revisions are completed before the expected launching day on 25 April 2024.

“Dr Mukumbwa understands the anticipation surrounding “State Capture” and assures the readers that the book will return to the market and be restocked in bookstores once the corrections are finalized.

“We express sincere gratitude for the support and understanding of readers during this temporary hold. Regular updates on the corrections and the anticipated launch date will be provided on his website and social media channels,” he said.

Dr Mukumbwa has been a columnist for years at Malawi News and he used to cover the topic of tax and auditing.

