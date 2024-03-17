Rotary international president visits Malawi for collaboration is life serving development projects

Rotary family in Malawi has announced the coming of Rotary international president Gordon Maclnally to Lilongwe on March, 26th until March, 28th 2024.

In a statement released on 17 March, 2024, chairperson of the organizing committee Past District Governor (PDG), Dean Lungu, said this is the first time for a Rotary president to visit Malawi in 20 years, last being 2003/4 Rotary year, by the first African president, late Jonathan Majiyagbe of Nigeria.

“A visit by reigning Rotary International President to any country, is an opportunity for possible collaboration in life serving development project. This is why we are excited to welcome President Gordon to Malawi,” said PDG Dean in the statement.

The statement futher said, among other flagship projets in Malawi, Rotary constructed Lilongwe Vocational training center popularly known as MACOHA in area 14.

While in Malawi President Gordon will perform a number of Rotary engagements including a possible interface with state president His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

President Gordon joined Rotary in 1984 at the age of 26 as a member of Rotary club of South Queens ferry, he has served as president and vice president of Rotary International in Britain and Ireland.

In Africa President Gordon is visiting Nigeria, Chad, Rwanda, South Africa, Egypt and Malawi.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action creating lasting change across the globe, in the communities and in everyone else.

For more than 110 years Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy and intelligence to take action of sustainable project.

They believe that they have shared responsibility to take action on world’s most persistent issues, over 46,000 clubs including eight in Malawi work together to promote peace, fight diseases, provide clean water sanitation and hygine, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protecting environment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!