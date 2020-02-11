MEC commissioner Kunje irks MPs for ‘rudeness,’ slams exit door in anger
Malawi Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) which is conducting a court sanctioned inquiry for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Tuesday afternoon sent out of the hearing room commissioner Linda Kunje for rudeness to the legislators.
As she stormed out of the room at parliament building in Lilongwe, she slammed the exit door in anger and further show of rudeness.
After five minutes or so, she was called back into the room.
PAC chairperson Collins Kajawa cautioned Kunje against rudeness and answering questions evasively.
Kajawa told her told her to observe respect, protocol and decorum when answering the questions at Parliament Building in Lilongwe, broadcast live on radio.
She then continued answering the questions though evasively, the responses which will make the committee make recommendations to the President either to fire the commissioners or retain.
However, she attracted the members’ wrath when she openly told the members of parliament, saying the incompetence and Tippex forms they are talking about ushered the MPs into their positions and made them to be called honourables.
However, the committee proceeded questioning her till the end.
She further said as much as she is concerned, the use of tippex, even though it is not allowed in any election, it is legal as the law is silent on the issue.
“I accepted tippexed documents because I feel that the presiding officers used it to correct some mistake. It was not used to rig the elections, which the Constitutional Court observed,” she said.
Asked if she was part of those who made the recommendations for MEC to appeal the Constitutional Court ruling, Kunje said she was.
“I endorsed the decision because I saw nothing wrong on the use of tippex and dulicates in the elections because the laws are silent. When laws are silent it means that we had to accept it’s use even though as MEC we said it will not be used,” she said.
She further disclosed that before accepting the altered documents, MEC consulted stakeholders on the matter and they do have them a greenlight.
A private practice lawyer has described MEC commissioners testimony as a vindication of the Constitutional Court findings that the electoral body incompetently managed the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, especially in the management of the presidential election results.
Lawyer John-Gift Makhwawa, former president of the Malawi Law Society (MLS), said the testimonies vindicate “the indictment by the Constitutional Court.”
The inquiry follows a landmark ruling the court delivered on February 3 nullifying the May 21 2019 presidential election and ordering a fresh poll within 150 days, citing anomalies and irregularities.
Whatever she said or did the fact remains she was facing her employers this time around. She forgot that simple fact. She will be fired and I also wonder how effective she is at her place of work. Such people are usually frustrated in life and they always think others hate them. They don’t respect anyone as long as it concerns collaboration and teamwork. I believe PricewaterhouseCoopers could do better to get rid of such managers.
Shame on you MPs you pressing somebody on constitution to be followed?. Let me ask you why do you not respect section 64 and 65? Why do you rush to court when you crossed the floor? You hypocrites? And iwe Mtambo suwona chimenechi kuti ndi violation of our rights bwanji wosapanga ma demo? Tiye tikapange vigil ku parliament komweko kuti from now on these silly MPs should no longer go to court to take injuction when they have crossed the floor. And inunso a court why do you give the Mps injuction yet you know when they cross the floor… Read more »
Upbringing also matters.
Once unruly always unruly
Zero emotional intelligence.
. What a spectacle! A very incompetent panel on one hand, and a lady with the chutzpah to tell them that tippex made them MPs. And she’s damn right! If they were worth their name, they would have held her in contempt of parliament and ordered her to be locked up. But they were too stupid to know that they had such an option.
Kunje was right the way she behaved. I am following the quizzes but the MPs want the commissioners to do their will which is not the case. So i support Kunje thats the way and you were right to tell them kuti the same tippexed results ushered them into why did not they accept the results bcoz they were tippexed? Mbuli za ma MP zenizeni you blame the same body that declared you winners and today muwoneke madolo shame on you!!! After all you women must be proud that yes you can mutha kuwona amuna amenewa mtima wawo ndi wodelera… Read more »
Hahahaha, tippexed MPs? Kunje iwe
Talking like a prostitute telling her daughter that I paid your schools fees because of prostitution. Should the daughter be happy with that or get angry? If I tell you that I killed someone to steal the car you are driving, how will you feel about me?
Uyu ndendende mirriam gwalidi, mitu yotopa
I listened to the live broadcast. Kunje anakonza. The problem with our parliamentarians is that most of them are uneducated and thought they were clever in asking her silly questions that they thought they would corner her. They thought they were a court that they could cross examine her with the Yes/No questioning absurdity and not giving her chance to explain.
True mbuli zenizeni and they should shut up!