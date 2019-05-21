MEC fires warning shots on Facebook user over posting marked ballot papers

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has warned that people are not allowed to post marked ballot papers on social media platforms such as Facebook.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah has since asked law enforcers to take action, saying this is a violation of electoral laws.

“Law enforcers should take appropriate action to curb this malpractice. No one is supposed to post the marked papers because this is campaigning,” she said.

She also told radio stations and television stations not to air the poll results before 10:20pm saying there are some centres which will open up to that time due to delays.

“Early announcement of the results before the 10:20pm can influence voters who are yet to vote,” she said.

“I wish to cite a case of Kanyenjere School in Zambwe Ward in Chitipa Central which was reported not having a voters’ register. The Commission has managed to provide a register and polling started at 10.25am and will consequently proceed up to 10.25pm to fulfill the legal requirement of opening centres for 12hours” she said.

At least 6.8 million are expected to have voted in the high stakes election.

