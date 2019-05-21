Nakhumwa says voting imperative for democracy to work in Malawi

Voting is a fundamental human right that enables citizens to choose the leaders of tomorrow; it enables the citizens to vote for representatives and also helps them to realize the importance of citizenship, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

He was speaking to journalists after he cast his vote at Khanya Primary School in his Mulanje Central constituency where he is contesting as Member of Parliament (MP).

Nankhumwa has been MP for the area since 2009.

The DPP elections chief said he was excited to participate in the voting process for the third time as when he has been MP; in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Nankhumwa said he was optimistic that he would win with a landslide.

“Indeed, voting is a basic process that keeps a nation’s governmental system working. It enables the citizens to choose their own government. It also allows the people to choose their representatives in Parliament. The purpose of every government is to develop and implement various policies for the benefit of its citizens.

“It also enables the person with the right to question the government about issues and clarifications. Voting is the way to express the opinion of a citizen in a democratic nation. Voting is crucial to activating the democratic process,” said Nankhumwa, who was also 2019 DPP Campaign National Chairman.

Nankhumwa said he was also optimistic that DPP presidential candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will win the presidential race because of the trust that he has earned from Malawians due to his performance over the past five years.

“Under President Mutharika, DPP has delivered on very key performance indicators such as infrastructure development; education; the economy; institutional development and governance. People hail the President and DPP for the deft implementation of the FISP programme, which has helped uplift the poorest households in this country through access to farm inputs,” said Nankhumwa.

Malawians turned up in large numbers to choose President, MPs and Ward councillors on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Voting opened at 6 AM and it was expected to close at 6 PM.

