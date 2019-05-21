Last chance saloon for Chakwera: MCP presidential hopeful says not moved by rigging claims

Presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera of the liberation movement-turned-political party – Malawi Congress Party (MCP) – that ruled the country for decades in one-paryy dictatorship , says he is not moved with rigging tantrums that proliferated prior to the Tuesday polls, saying he was certain of second time luck in Tuesday’s presidential race.

The former evangelist told reporters immediately after casting his vote at Malembo Primary School in Lilongwe Rural that he was not moved .

He was accompanied by his wife, Monica, and a seemingly tight security detail.

Before he voted, multitudes surrounded him and witnessed as he dipped his ballot into the ballot box.

“I am not moved by the rigging claims. I am certain that Malawians have employed me as President,” said Chakwera.

This could be his last chance saloon if he fails to win the presidency as MCP constitution says he cannot have a third time lucky for presidency under the party’s banner.

Chakwera has overseen a resurgence in the MCP’s popularity, and he is hoping to mount a real challenge this time around. It should help that the MCP has the support of former president Joyce Banda’s People’s Party after she withdrew from the race in March.

There is no provision for a run-off election, which means that whichever candidate receives the most votes will be president.

“At the end of the day, we must trust our democratic systems and we are certain that the Malawi Electoral Commission will do the best,” said Chakwera.

Asked if he would accept the results, Chakwera said he has always been ready to accept results and that he is very positive about it.

“I feel so excited and I have peace about the whole process and I think that Malawians will win,” he said.

Chakwera led the MCP into the 2014 elections, coming second to Mutharika at the polls and he now hopes to go one better.

MCP has lost all five presidential elections since 1994 but Chakwera has made great efforts to re-energise its base.

64 years old

Chakwera was president of the Malawi Assemblies of God from 1989 to 2013

he was endorsed by former president Joyce Banda in March

Chakwera said from the center he was going to his house to continue strategizing.

He called on all Malawians to be calm and wait for the electoral body to announce the results.

Speaking earlier, Malembo polling centre Presiding officer, Charles Banda, said the voting process was going on well.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Jane Ansah, has since assured Malawians to have trust in the commission

“A fair democratic process will be done,” said Ansah.

Results are expected by May 29.

