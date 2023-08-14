MEC Head Office relocates into MPICO’s Development House in Lilongwe

As construction of its purpose-built offices is in progress, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has relocated its Head Office from Blantyre to the Capital City, Lilongwe into Development House whose landlord is Malawi Property Investment Company (MPICO).

At the official commissioning of the Head Office on Friday, MEC chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale said this follows public policy directives calling for relocation of head offices of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from cities such as Blantyre and Zomba — with the mandate to operate from Lilongwe.

He said over the years, various stakeholders have presented arguments advocating for relocation of the MEC Head Office to Lilongwe for a multitude of reasons, whose debate dates back to the establishment of the secretariat itself.

“In its independent assessment, the Commission has consistently recognized the potential positive impact of relocating the Head Office to Lilongwe, given its central geographic location within the country,” he said.

“As early as 2001, the Commission took proactive steps by submitting an application to the Ministry of Lands for the allocation of a plot in Lilongwe, intended for the construction of its Head Office and associated structures.

“Relocation was one of MEC’s strategic ambitions in the recently expired strategic document launched in 2017.

“Within such a historic context, it gives me great pleasure to share news that through the dedicated efforts of the Commission’s Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation Committee — led by Commissioner Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano — over the past three years, extensive planning and meaningful engagement with pertinent stakeholders have been undertaken in preparation for the relocation to Lilongwe.

“Our engagement with the Government, facilitated by the Ministry of Lands, Housing & Urban Development, has resulted in the allocation of a parcel of land designated for the purpose-built MEC offices and warehouses in Lilongwe.”

He added that as the construction progresses, a suitable interim office space was found in the Development House “through a fortunate opportunity arising from the relocation of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to new premises”.

He further said MEC’s relocation to Lilongwe “aligns harmoniously with the Public Sector Reform Programme’s implementation as reflected in MEC’s recently expired Strategic Plan 2018-2023”.

“It is unequivocal that Lilongwe occupies a central position within the country, affording MDAs a distinct advantage during activity implementation, thereby negating the need to transport staff and materials over lengthy distances.

“Consider, for instance, the difference in time taken by a vehicle transporting polling materials from Blantyre to Chitipa versus the same journey from Lilongwe to Chitipa.

“Furthermore, the strategic placement of Lilongwe enables a more efficient crisis response by allowing swift deployment of teams to the farthest reaches of the nation, in contrast to the logistical challenges posed by Blantyre.

“Equally significant is the fact that the Commission’s stakeholders span the entirety of the country, many of whom occasionally require visits to the Head Office. Lilongwe, positioned as a central hub, offers a more accessible location, eliminating the need for arduous journeys, a scenario previously experienced during the period when the MEC Head Office was situated in Blantyre.

“Concurrently, it is essential to acknowledge that many of our stakeholders, including the Executive and other MDAs as well as our Development Partners, maintain their bases of operation in Lilongwe.

“This reality translates to enhanced engagement and collaboration, as frequent travel between Blantyre and Lilongwe is greatly reduced.

On his part, Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba said occasion “stands as a testament to the spirit of collaboration and progress, without compromising independence of constitutional bodies and blurring the line for separation of powers, that we, as a nation, uphold”.

He added that the relocation “symbolises a shared commitment to enhancing the functionality, efficiency, and credibility of our electoral processes by various institutions that have a bearing on what the Commission does”.

“As we hand over these keys to the building, we also hand over a renewed sense of purpose, a commitment to uphold the sanctity of the operation of the Commission and ensure that its independence is not undermined by lack of resources.”

“I have no doubt that the Malawi Electoral Commission will thrive in its new abode, and that this move to Lilongwe will go a long way in improving delivery of electoral processes and remaining a robust catalyst for consolidating our democracy.

“May this new head office become a symbol of our unwavering dedication to free and fair elections,” the Minister said.

In his remarks, Mayor of the City of Lilongwe, Councillor Richard Banda, said as 2025 election year approaches, MEC’s role becomes even more critical as it would be a centre of attraction and attention — “with so many electoral activities taking place that will add to the thrive and grandeur of our city”.

“It is our firm belief that the presence of MEC in Lilongwe will bring more life and help Lilongwe to thrive,” he said.

“As we look forward to the upcoming elections, I urge the MEC to continue fostering collaboration with local authorities and community leaders and work together to guarantee a peaceful, inclusive, and credible electoral process.

“Together, we can promote voter education, encourage voter registration, and facilitate peaceful and inclusive electoral processes. Let us work hand in hand to create an environment where every citizen feels empowered to participate actively in shaping the future of our city and our country.”

“To the Commission and staff of the Malawi Electoral Commission, I extend my appreciation for your unwavering commitment and hard work in ensuring the success of our democratic processes. Your role is instrumental in safeguarding the integrity of our elections, and I encourage you to continue serving with professionalism and impartiality.

“As we celebrate this moment, let us keep in mind the immense responsibility that we all carry in preserving our democracy. The decisions we make today will impact the future of our nation.

“Let us always strive to be on the right side of history, upholding the values of transparency, fairness, and justice in all our endeavors…May these new offices serve as a beacon of hope for a brighter, democratic future for Malawi.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!