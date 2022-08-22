MEC optimistic about high voter turnout in Aug 23 by-elections

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has expressed optimism about higher voter turnout in the Local Government by-elections in Balaka, Chitipa and Karonga tomorrow, 23 August 2022.

The pollster is set to conduct by-elections in Wenya Ward in Chitipa, Lupembe Ward in Karonga Central Constituency and Shire Ward in Balaka Central East Constituency following the deaths of their respective councillors.

Speaking after receiving the ballot papers at Kamuzu International Airport on Friday, MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale cast out voter apathy in the by-elections, stressing that the Commission and its partners have conducted successful voter campaign in the respective wards.

“We have emphasized that Local Government elections are very critical to the national development because it is in the local government council where different developments are located to the various areas, we encourage people not underestimate the importance of wards councillors so far as their aim local development is concerned,” said Kachale.

On the itinerary for dispatching the ballot papers, the MEC Chairperson disclosed that the papers and other electoral materials would be dispatched to all the three wards on Sunday so that on Monday morning, concerned stakeholders might have a chance to view and certify them.

“All the ballots have arrived and they will be dispatched to the three wards in Chitipa, Karonga and Balaka on Sunday so that on Monday 9 o’clock in the morning different stakeholders might come and inspect to make sure that all the necessary materials are available in readiness for polling,” said Dr Kachale.

A representative of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Dan Ernest Kasunda, said they were satisfied with the security of the ballot papers.

Kasunda said his party is ready to contest in all the wards.

