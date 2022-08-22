Amref Health Africa teams up with First Lady Monica Chakwera in uplifting lives of girls and women

A global leadership team from Amref Health Africa has disclosed plans to work with Malawi’s First Lady Monica Chakwera’s Shape Our Future Foundation (SOFF) in addressing social and economic challenges that hinder girls and women from advancing in life.

Amref Health Africa Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Githinji Gitahi disclosed this after landing at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Sunday.

The team is on a three-day visit to Malawi. While in the country, the team will hold discussions talks with First Lady and her SOFF, Cabinet ministers, senior government officials and like-minded organizations.

Gitahi said his organization is committed to collaborating with the Malawi Government, SOFF and other organizations in improving delivery of healthcare services.

“Malawi is a strategic country for Amref Health Africa. So, what we want to do is to see whether we can grow our portfolio here. We are very keen to ensure that we grow our work in Malawi, do more work with women and girls,” he said.

Added Gitahi: “So, with the visit by the Global Leadership Team, we hope we can open more partnerships, more collaboration with those partners I have mentioned. We can also grow our budget here; we can grow our budget and do more work for the benefit of women and girls.”

While in Malawi, the global leadership team will also celebrate Amref Malawi’s 10th anniversary. Apart from the GCEO, the team includes Group Program Director, Group Partnership Manager, and Director of Institute for Capacity Development.

Amref Health Africa was founded in 1957 and it has offices in Europe, North America, Ethiopia, Uganda, South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Southern Africa and West Africa providing services to over 30 countries with an annual budget of over $200 million.

Its subsidiaries include Amref International University, Flying Doctors, Institute for Capacity Development, Amref Enterprise, Amref Innovations and many more.

Amref Health Africa Malawi office was founded in 2012. This office has clocked 10 years.

Amref Malawi Country Office focuses its programming on RMNCH, HRH, WASH, and Health Finance. Since its inception the organization has made significant contributions to the health sector in Malawi through its projects that are implemented across the country.

Its success includes rehabilitating and constructing sanitation facilities such as toilets, boreholes, washrooms and many more in various health facilities. Amref has trained over 100 health workers (nurses) through its e-learning program in Malawi.

The organization is also central in Covid-19 response through procuring and donating PPEs and equipment such as Oxygen concentrators, Bi-pap machines, and temperature scanners. Amref has also made significant investment in community health through support to the national community health strategy development and implementation.

