MEC respects court order not to announce Malawi presidential election results

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it is will not release the final results of the presidential elections after a court injunction obtained by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and it’s presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera.

MEC chairwoman Jane Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court, said Saturday evening that the commission will not be in contempt of the court to declare the results.

MCP obtained a court injunction at the High Court in Lilongwe through Justice Charles Mkandawire stopping the electoral body to declare the presidential winner.

“The commission has been served with an injunction stopping us from announcing results of presidential election. For that reason, today we will only announce results for parliamentary and local govt elections,” said Ansah.

She said MEC hired auditors to enhance transparency and accountability in the results management process.

“The auditors were able to spot some mathematical errors in some cases ,” Ansah pointed out.

She said polling on Tuesday May 22 went on smoothly except for a few centres where presiding officers failed to reconcile documents.

Incumbent President Peter Mutharika was being closely challenged by MCP’s Chakwera in the presidential race.

It is understood that the final results being withheld following court order has Mutharika as the winner.

