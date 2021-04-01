MEC says electoral criminal offenders must be reported to police

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has said all those suspected to have committed various electoral offences must be reported to police.

Kachale said this when he officially announced winners in the Tuesday by-election.

He said the commission received complaints that some candidates were offering handouts, reports of violence and some candidates campaigning outside the recommended time.

According to Kachale, who is also High Court judge, these complaints should be reported to law enforcement agencies with evidence.

Kachale says these are electoral criminal cases and must be reported.

He has also warned against those who wanted to use their connections with the Commission to get their nominations submitted outside the required time.

Kachale says MEC does not take any excuses from those candidates who delay to submit their nominations.

The head of the electoral body has also expressed disappointment with political violence that took place in Nsanje North, Central and Karonga North West Constituencies. He has called on the Police to do their job.

He has further expressed worry that some centers were not following the Covid19 preventive measures.

According to Kachale, this is breach of the agreement MEC had with the political parties and candidates.

Kachale has further thanked government through ministry of Finance saying the processes went smoothly without any logistical challenges because they had enough funding.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!