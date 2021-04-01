Chisale certificate case fails to take place as he is in ‘isolation’

A court in Lilongwe has adjourned to April 12, 2021 a case in which former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale is answering of theft of a Junior Certificate.

Lawyer for Chisale said his client was unwell and was in isolation.

The matter was in court today with the state ready to parade two witnesses but Chisale could not make it, prompting the hearing to commence online.

Due to technical glitches as explained by lawyers for the state and defense, the case had to be adjourned to a later date.

Lawyer for the former president’s security aide, Gilbert Khonyongwa, has only stated that his client is currently in isolation.

The two witnesses brought by the state were supposed to be final witnesses from their side in the case, after which the court has to decide on whether there is a case to answer or not.

Chisale is accused of personating a person named in a certificate, presenting false information to a person employed in public office and intimidation.

