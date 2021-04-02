MSCE exams 60% fail rate ‘worst in the past decade’says education minister

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje has admitted that the results of the retaken 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination which show that 81 017 candidates out of 138 310 have failed, representing a paltry 41.42 percent pass rate and described it as “the worst in the past decade”.

Acting executive director Dr Dorothy Nampota said the re-administered 2020 examination were free from leakage and were conducted under strict adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures.

Nampota said out of the 138 310 candidates that sat examinations, 57 293 have passed representing 41.42% pass rate.

Out of the 64 297 female candidates that sat examination, 22 270 passed representing 34.64 % pass rate.

On the other hand, out of 74 013 male candidates, 35 023 representing 47.32 percent have passed.

There were 687 special needs candidates who sat the examination, 277 have passed representing 40.32 percent.

But education minister Nyalonje attributed the candidates’ poor performance to circumstances that surrounded the administration of the 2020 MSCE which she said were beyond the ministry’s control.

NyaLonje said: “We saw how Covid-19 induced a long holiday and necessitated shifting of MSCE from July to October 2020.

“The second factor is the cancellation of the exams due to massive leakage and last the strict controls and security used in the final examinations.”

Candidates took a fresh examination in January this year following cancellation of the initial one last October due to massive leakage of some examination papers.

Initially, the candidates were expected to write the examination in July, but they did not since schools were closed as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

She also blamed poor management of teachers whom she said play a major role in the education sector.

However, Nyalonje pledged to ensure that the plight of teachers is improved.

