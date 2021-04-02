Lilongwe woman wins K250 000 in Finca monthly ‘Dabo Dabo’ promotion

Lilongwe-based woman Bertha Kadwala has become the first lucky person to win the first big prize of K250 000 in FINCA Malawi Limited newly introduced ‘Dabo Dabo Promotion ‘ which was launched on March 1 2021.

Speaking on Thursday during the first draw for the monthly three winners of the promotion which was conducted at FINCA Head Offices in Blantyre, FINCA Marketing Manager Violet Mangani said out of over 3000 entries, Kadwala who is under FINCA Bwaila Branch came out as the biggest winner of K250 000 cash prize.

She said Jimmy Undi of FINCA Limbe Branch become second and received K200 000 while the last prize K100 000 went to Hapana Moses who is under FINCA Nchalo Branch respectively.

In her remarks, Kadwala said: “I am very much excited for this prize bacause I had no any expectations that I might become a winner.

“Honestly, this money will help me a lot as you know that we are going through in hard financial period. Let me take this opportunity to encourage fellow Malawians to try their lucky by entering the Dabo Dabo Promotion so that they can also become a winner one day.”.

Meanwhile, Mangani has expressed delight with the number of interested customer’s who joined promotion during the first month saying it is a sign that Malawians have welcomed the promotion which will run up untill May 31 2021 and that they are eager to earn lucrative interest rates.

“All our valued customer’s should expect to get more exciting cash prizes in the next two months of the promotion so we are encouraging both new and existing clients to enter the promotion because they both stand a chance of winning when they qualify for the draw.

“Lucky customer’s have an opportunity of winning a share of K2, 3000, 000 where the grand prize of K500 000 will be awarded to one lucky winner,” said Mangani.

She added that every customer that places a Fixed Deposit minimum K50 000 for at least three months, automatically enters a draw to win monthly prizes and a grand prize of K500 000 as well as getting their interest up-front , which goes as high as 12% per annum.

Mangani also highlighted that multiples of K50 000 gives a customer more chances to win in the promotion and that K100 000 gives them two entries whereas K200 000 gives four entries respectively.

FINCA operates as part of FINCA International which has a global presence with 20 subsidiaries in various countries.

Currently, FINCA Limited has 22 branches across Malawi and it is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!