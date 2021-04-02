Ministry of Education tells learning institutions not to tamper with academic calendar

April 2, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Government has issued a stern warning to both public and private institutions not to tamper with the ministry of Education set academic calendar.

Minister of Education Agness Nyalonje sand PS in the ministry-pic by Lisa Kadango

The Ministry of Education says in a statement that private primary and secondary education institutions that do not adhere to the harmonised academic calendar risk their licenses revoked.

The Ministry has issued the stern warning on Thursday in a statement signed by Acting Secretary for Education, Raphael Agabu.

“The  Ministry has noted with great concern that some schools, especially private schools, have already closed for term one and will be opening for the second term in April, 2021.

The Ministry would like to remind these institutions and all stakeholders that the first term of the 2021 academic year ends on 7th of May 2021. All schools, Private and Public, should abide by this calendar,” reads the statement in part.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Lilongwe woman wins K250 000 in Finca monthly ‘Dabo Dabo’ promotion

Lilongwe-based woman Bertha Kadwala has become the first lucky  person  to win the first big prize of K250 000  in...

Close