Ministry of Education tells learning institutions not to tamper with academic calendar

Government has issued a stern warning to both public and private institutions not to tamper with the ministry of Education set academic calendar.

The Ministry of Education says in a statement that private primary and secondary education institutions that do not adhere to the harmonised academic calendar risk their licenses revoked.

The Ministry has issued the stern warning on Thursday in a statement signed by Acting Secretary for Education, Raphael Agabu.

“The Ministry has noted with great concern that some schools, especially private schools, have already closed for term one and will be opening for the second term in April, 2021.

The Ministry would like to remind these institutions and all stakeholders that the first term of the 2021 academic year ends on 7th of May 2021. All schools, Private and Public, should abide by this calendar,” reads the statement in part.

