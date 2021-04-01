Political commentator says Chakwera can do better without making unfulfilled promises

A political commentator says president Lazarus Chakwera can do better by not making promises which he can hardly fulfil.

This follows his failure to announce a new cabinet on March 31.

Humphrey Mvula said Chakwera was pressuring himself by presenting to the public promises he is failing to fulfil.

Chakwera promised he will announce his new cabinet before the end of March, 2021-after failing to do so last December.

According to a statement signed by Brian Banda, presidential press secretary, the cabinet assessment reports from vice-president Saulos Chilima have just been submitted to the office of the President for review and that the new cabinet would therefore take time to be announced.

In his reaction, Mvula said Chakwera underestimated the work involved when coming up with a cabinet.

With this, Mvula has advised the Tonse administration to stop pressuring itself by coming up with such promises-saying it is the prerogative of the President to institute a cabinet.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Namiwa, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director has challenged government to tread carefully in some of the promises which are raising anticipations from people as done with the naming of a new cabinet list.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!