MEC to engage external auditors to verify Malawi elections results

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Commissioner Bishop Mary Nkosi has said the Commission has plans to engage external auditors to verify the results when they are returned to constituency returning officers, so that the voters are well accounted for before they go to the main tally centre.

”We will put a tender to engage external auditors to verify theresults, and the auditors to all 193 constituencies, this is importantbecause we want our results credible, this will ensure there is quality assurance,” she said.

Nkosi was speaking in Mchinji on Thursday during the opening of vetting of ballot paper templates by candidates.

She said all parties and stakeholders would be informed about the process, which she said is practiced in other countries such as South Africa and Zambia.

“This will add quality and value to our results, so that nobody doubts the results, this also gives confidence to the stakeholders,” the Commissioner added.

Nkosi said the Commission is receiving complaints from the public regarding the eligibilityof some of the candidates that have been accepted to contest.

“We are assessing every complaint seriously and procedurally. Should we establish that there is material substance warranting disqualification, the Commission will not hesitate to drop you for the race. It is provided by the law that the commission can disqualify a candidate at any pointy in time before polling,” She told the candidates.

The MEC Commissioner said the Commission would soon conduct a refresher training to all representatives of candidates including independents to acquaint themselves with electoral law.

In an interview with Independent parliamentary candidate for Mchinji North, Aaron Maluwa commended MEC for ensuring that the electoral process is fair.

“I commend make for making available information regards elections to us contestants, and so far we have not experienced serious challenges since the electoral process started,” he said.

