Chimulirenji snubs presidential running mates debate: Crowds chant ‘wathawa!’

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential running mate Everton Chimulirenji has snubbed the first-ever presidential running mates debates ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections organised by private broadcaster Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).
Chimulirenji was loudly derided by the packed audience at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe when he did not show up.
Part of the audience chanted “Chimulirenji wathawa! Wathawa!”
Some were heard murmuring that Chimulirenji was “too scared” to debate with other panellist and that DPP could be taking the electorate for granted.
Chimulirenji, according to debate host Joah Frank Chakhaza, had communicated to organisers of the debates that he would attend the debates.
“We extended invitation to Democratic Progressive Party running mate and he [Chimulirenji] confirm ed that he was going to come but he has not showed up tonight,” said Chakhaza.
Other running mates who attended included Mohammad Sidik Mia (Malawi Congress Party-MCP), Jerry Jana (People’s Party-PP), Frank Mwenifumbo (United Democratic Front-UDF) and Michael Usi of UTM Party
The refusal by DPP running mate, Chimulirenji, to participate in the BICC debate is not without precedence.
In 2014 former president Joyce Banda’s running mate Sosten Gwengwe also snubbed the second debate.
In the USA, president Lyndon Johnson refused to debate with senator Barry Goldwater in 1964. Johnson was leading in the polls and public speaking was not his forte.
The reasons for Chimulirenji’s no show were not cleared outlined.
Analysts say debates can influence voters in the election.
The fact remains, though, that the audience in the BICC and those following the proceeds on Zodiak TV and various media were on Thursday evening denied the opportunity of hearing the side of the sitting government on the themes of the day.
The second debate is scheduled to take place on March 14 at Chichiri International Conference Centre, widely known as Comesa Hall, in Blantyre.
It will be seen if Chimulirenji will then have the guts to attend the debate.
Joyce Banda shunned Presidential Debates in 2014 that miscalculation sealed her fate!
Chimenechi ndi chipongwe chachikulu kwa a Malawi, DPP is taking Malawians for granted!
A DPP a misanso 2nd penalty! Very disrespectful to voters!
A lot of people here including myself we said Chimulirenji won’t attend kunamizira kuti apulofesa amutuma zintchito zina. This clearly shows how Mutharika goofed by bowing down to the voice of madam and Chisale.
Mwawona nokha a Malawi, kaya inu muli mtawuni kapena mukukhala kumudzi, Chimulirenji osaoneka atabisala kuchipinda. Apa zaonekeratu kuti Peter Mutharika naye sadzapita ku debate.
Probably, it was a calculated move by DPP not to send Mr Chimulirenji. But, shouldn’t NyasaTimes be telling us what transpired in the debate, rather than concentrating on one person who was a “no show”?
Malawian “Analysts” may be wrong: apparently, public political debates hardly register in voters’ intentions in this country. As there are other factors, many not so subtle, which come into play; and unfortunately, many of them factors may be “hidden” from public view.
Poor debate by all means. Michael Usi amalephera kuyankha mafunso.
Malawians don’t be deceived chimulirenji is educated but education can’t lead the country..
Chimulirenji have clean records the only problem is, he belongs to the bad party with bad reputation for corruption.
Komaso can be a good vice-president amawoneka ndi wa yes bwana sangamutsutse Peter.
But we don’t want all of them we are tired we will kick them off
Its all because Apm made a grave mistake and he will pay a price on May 21. Chakwera is lucky. Apm has helped chakwera in disguise. God bless Malawi
Malawians,just think yourselves that Muthalika has drastically failed to run the government with his PHd,what more with Chimulirenji who is literally dummy in the history of Malawi’s Parliamentary MPs.Malawians,with Muthalika’s unprecedented leadership,our country is running fast into the economic and political quagmires never seen before.However,this proves that Students at Washington University were brilliantly on the right direction when they protested on the streets against Muthalika’s perfomances at the University.Malawians,take this that Chimulirenji is leading a deligation to the UNITED NATIONS OR AU,what is he going to say as in these places people speak English no more no less.Malawians,we are ruining… Read more »