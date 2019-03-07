SDA church urges youths to avoid drug and substance abuse

Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church on Thursday called upon youth in the country to avoid drug and substance abuse to ensure a better Malawi.

This was revealed when the Church through its Department of International and National Alcohol and Drug Dependency (INADD) held a meeting for SDA Youth in Mzuzu zone on drug and substance abuse.

In an interview, SDA Church INADD Leader, Edith Mkawa said peer pressure is one of the factors that is leading some of youths to start using drug and alcohol, the situation she said may lead to their destruction.

“Choice of associates has been a major contributor of drug and substance abuse among the youth in the country. Some of them choose friends who use drugs and substances, as a result, they copy the behavior,” she said.

Mkawa called upon parents to take a leading role in monitoring their children to ensure they are not involved in the malpractice.

“As parents, we have a big responsibility to make sure that our children are interacting with friends that are not involved in drug and substance abuse. We should also advise them on the effects of this malpractice,” she said.

She appealed to the drug dealers to stop the malpractice of selling drugs to young people saying this is leading to death and mental challenge of many youth who would contribute towards development of the country.

“The development of this country is in the hands of the youth. It is unfair to sell drugs to young people,” the Church leader added.

The meeting which brought youths from various SDA churches within Mzuzu zone was conducted with funding from Malawi Union of Seventh – day Adventist Church.

