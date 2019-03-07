Nyirenda bids farewell at MultiChoice Malawi, forms own marketing firm

Chimwemwe Nyirenda has resigned as MultiChoice Malawi’s marketing manager after working for the DStv service provider for 12 years in order to concentrate on his own marketing firm, Hashtag Communications.

A statement from MultiChoice acknowledges that Nyirenda “was an instrumental manager to the DStv marketing team for the past 12 years and was the driving force behind the launching of the GOtv Malawi brand in 2013, putting in place all the structure, people and processes necessary for the success of MultiChoice Malawi business.

“Chimwemwe has always been a team player and an extraordinary employee, the entire team at MultiChoice Malawi recognize Chimwemwe for his courtesy and amicability

“Chimwemwe’s leadership and innovation have kept us ahead of our competitors. He will solely missed by MultiChoice Malawi team. Nevertheless we wish him the very best in his next endeavors,” said the press release issued by Khaira Surtee, MultiChoice’s PR & communication manager.

Under the motto ‘Great Minds Think Alike’, Hashtag Communications was formed and is being managed by Malawians with great and vast experience with great understanding of the Malawi market and whole media landscape.

It boasts of staff with over 20 years of experience in commercial and social marketing, as according to its flier posted on social media.

“Malawi’s media market is saturated with over 80 radio and television stations, over 20 online publications which makes it harder to select the right media channel, at the right time. The Malawi market is changing everyday hence the need to change the way we do things.

“The media landscape in Malawi has become more complex. Not all Malawians ‘support same team’, everyone has his or her own needs and consume media differently,” says the company, situated in Pamodzi Park, second floor, room 18 & 19 at Ginnery Corner.

Just last Saturday, Nyirenda was voted as executive committee member for the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) during its elective annual general meeting (AGM) which is now headed by its former treasurer, Tiya Somba Banda, who went in unopposed.

