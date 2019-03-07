All set for FDH Zomba Mayor’s Trophy finals Sat

All is set for the K10 million Zomba Mayor’s Trophy finals sponsored by FDH Bank this Saturday at the Zomba Police Ground.

In football, Prison Primary School will tussle it out with Mponda Primary School while in netball; Police Primary School will face Mthundu Primary school.

FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje said the bank is excited with the Zomba Mayor’s Trophy finals, coming three weeks after the Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy which the bank also sponsored to the tune of K10 million.

“FDH Bank is honored to have sponsored MWK10million towards this initiative as we take a keen interest in health and education in various forms. FDH Bank applauds the efforts of all the team-players and their good sportsmanship.”

“The overall goal of the tournament is to uplift Malawi’s youth, support their growing talents and encourage them to take part in healthy sporting activities,” said Lusinje.

She said apart from sponsoring the MWK10million Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy whose finals were played three weeks ago, the Bank also sponsored the MWK10million Blantyre Mayor’s Trophy last year.

“As a Bank we take pride in being part of this brilliant initiative and we are excited about the Zomba Mayor’s Trophy finals this Saturday. Both the winners and runner ups will go away with various cash prizes sponsored by FDH Bank,” explained Lusinje.

Zomba City Council Public Relations Officer Mercy Chaluma thanked FDH Bank for the sponsorship saying owing to FDH Bank’s support, this year’s Zomba Mayor’s Trophy has been outstanding and promising.

“The MWK10million sponsorship from FDH Bank is a first of such an amount from the corporate world and we are happy to see it going to youth development that will definitely bring change and growth to them.”

“The Mayor’s Trophy aims at developing sports at grassroots level, help learners refresh their brains after class, keep learners busy to prevent them from immoral behavior, develop their thinking capacity and keep them fit,” said Chaluma.

