Tingathe discussions to tackle fake news ahead of Malawi watershed elections

As fake news continue to dominate in both local and international media whereby influencing decision making, Tingathe will this Saturday, March 9 2019 host a public discussion on the phenomenon ahead of this year’s May 21st tripartite elections.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Fundraising, Communications, and Visibility Manager Liam Palmbach said ‘Fake News’ was chosen as a topic because it is currently a theme of global significance.

“Fake News was famously invoked during the US presidential election, but has since become widely used either because of false stories appearing online, or because it has been used as a term to attack the media. Therefore, we would like to discuss this topic in order to dissect its origins, present usage, and its potential future impact,” he said.

According to Palmbach, Tingathe provides a platform for the public to interact and discuss different topics.

He further appealed to the general public to be punctual as the Fake News edition is scheduled from 10:00am – 11: 30.

The Tingathe sessions are held monthly at Tingathe’s dreams warehouse located directly across from Gateway Mall in the capital, Lilongwe.

This session’s panelists include Harry Gibbs, a long-time resident of Malawi, the owner of Harry’s Bar, he is involved in Tourism, Entertainment, and Project Development at E Health, and founder of Umunthu Research and Policy Unit.

While the second speaker is Manyanda Nyasulu, a Business Management Consultant, Marketer, Rights Activist, Motivational Speaker, Entrepreneur, Music Composer and Writer and former Executive Director of Timveni Child and Youth Media Organization.

Nyasulu is also founder and CEO of Kasupe Radio which promotes sustainable systematic business solutions that support young people doing business in their communities.

And the third guest is Sean Kampondeni, the Special Aide to the president of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). He is also the founder and former leader of Flood Church, Lilongwe, which is part of the Flood Church Assocation, a church planting network of which he is the president.

Kampondeni holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies and Communication, and a Master of Arts in Christian leadership. He received both degrees from African Bible College where he is the President of ABC Alumni Association.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :