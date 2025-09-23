MEC: We Will Not Be Shaken by Street Pressure or Demonstrations

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has come out swinging, making it clear that no amount of demonstrations, threats, or political noise will force it to break the law or rush the release of election results.

Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja stressed that MEC is bound by the Constitution and electoral law, which provide an eight-day window for tallying, verification, and resolution of complaints. That timeline, she said, is non-negotiable.

“Some are demanding immediate results, others are threatening to unleash demonstrations. Let it be known—we will not be shaken,” Mtalimanja declared. “We are guided strictly by the law, and no crowd, no politician, no pressure will move us from that.”

Her remarks come as political tension heightens, with rival camps attempting to spin preliminary district-level results and mobilize their supporters. But MEC says it is working on facts, not noise. All election materials from the country’s 36 councils are now in MEC’s custody, including delayed consignments from Mangochi, Ntcheu, Nkhotakota, and Machinga. The Commission is now combing through complaints and verifying figures before making the official declaration.

Preliminary tallies paint a deeply divided nation: Arthur Peter Mutharika is sweeping the southern region, posting staggering margins in Thyolo, Zomba, and Blantyre City, while Lazarus Chakwera commands the central belt, racking up heavy leads in Dowa and Lilongwe. The north remains a battleground, with tight races in Nkhotakota and Mzimba.

But Mtalimanja insists the Commission’s eyes are fixed not on political camps but on the law. “This is not about pleasing politicians or calming the streets. It is about safeguarding the integrity of the vote. Accuracy comes first, patience is required, and the law will be followed to the letter,” she said.

As Malawi braces for the final verdict, MEC has effectively drawn a line in the sand: demonstrations or no demonstrations, the Commission will not blink.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :