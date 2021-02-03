Media bodies want Malawi News Agency journalist prosecuted in sexual offence

Three media bodies have asked judicial system to prosecute a Ministry of Information journalist Jeremiah Mphande who is answering charges of sexual crime.

The bodies, Media Council of Malawi (MCM), Misa Malawi and Association of Women in Media (AWOME) have made the call in a joint statement.

“MCM, Misa Malawi and AWOME value the rule of law and stand firmly against any sexual crimes and abuses against girls and women, and will always stand on the side of justice.

“We, therefore, call upon the police to conduct their investigations and take the necessary steps or action based on their findings,” reads the statement signed by chairpersons for the three organisations thus Teresa Ndanga, Wisdom Chimgwede and Edyth Kambalame respectively.

Mphande, who is working at Mzimba District Information Office, handed himself to the police on Monday morning after learning that the law enforcement agency was hunting for him.

The allegations are that Mphande sexually assaulted a 15 year old girl who is said to be a relative to his wife.

