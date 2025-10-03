Media Key in Driving Decent Work Agenda

The Ministry of Labour has stressed that the media plays a critical role in raising public awareness on labour rights and laws, urging journalists to step up in promoting decent work in Malawi.

Speaking on Thursday at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu during a media training on decent work integrated awareness, the ministry’s Director of Administration, Paul Kalilombe, said many Malawians still lack knowledge of the ministry’s mandate and the basic provisions of labour laws.

“Workers need to know their rights, but many have no access to this information. The media can bridge that gap by helping us reach the public,” Kalilombe said.

He highlighted the Zantchito Project as a milestone, noting that it has enabled workplace inspections using trained staff and modern equipment. However, he lamented inadequate funding for the establishment of a Workers’ Compensation Fund, which he described as critical for safeguarding employees.

Occupational Safety and Health Expert, Johanes Mandowa, warned that insufficient information remains a major barrier to the promotion of decent work in Malawi.

“More stakeholders, including the media and civil society, should play a role in supporting the decent work agenda,” he said.

Participants at the training, including Chimwemwe Milulu of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), said the knowledge gained will help them produce impactful stories that expose gaps and advocate for stronger labour rights.

Journalists were also challenged to shape public opinion, promote positive narratives, and foster dialogue around labour issues to ensure that the concept of decent work is widely understood and embraced.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :