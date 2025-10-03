3 SADC Presidents Jetting In for Mutharika Inauguration

Blantyre is set to host a historic political spectacle tomorrow as President-elect Peter Mutharika and Vice President-elect Jane Ansah take their oaths of office at Kamuzu Stadium, with three SADC Heads of State confirming their attendance.

At a press briefing yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Mwayiwawo Polepole announced that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Botswana President Duma Boko, and Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo will all attend the inauguration. Eswatini has also confirmed it will send a high-level delegation.

The Joint Transition Team says preparations are at an advanced stage, with sub-committees handling protocol, security, entertainment, media, budget and finance, transport, and food and accommodation. Secretary to the Treasury Hetherwick Njati assured the public that the budget team is consolidating expenses to balance a “colourful event” with prudent spending.

The inauguration will run under the theme: “The Great Return to Proven Leadership – Transforming Malawi through a People-Centred Government.”

DPP director of elections and chair of the protocol subcommittee, Jean Mathanga, said the theme underscores confidence in the new administration. “This will be a day when Malawians will be proud of their democracy and optimistic about the future,” she said.

The programme begins with the swearing-in ceremony by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, followed by the presentation of symbols of office, military honours, cultural performances, and the inaugural address. The day will close with a state luncheon for dignitaries, while Malawians nationwide can follow events at public viewing points.

Outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Michael Usi are confirmed to attend alongside former presidents Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi. Significantly, this will mark only the second time since 1994 that a sitting president formally hands over power to a successor after an election—an important milestone for Malawi’s democracy.

Traditional dances, pomp, and ceremony are expected to crown what is being billed as a momentous return to the country’s seventh presidency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :