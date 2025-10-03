Sweet Victory — Salima Sugar Back in Business as MBS Lifts Suspension

Operations at Salima Sugar Company are back in full swing after the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) lifted the suspension order it had slapped on the firm just days ago.

In a letter dated 2 October 2025, seen by this publication, MBS confirmed that the suspension—initially issued on 25 September 2025 over hygiene non-compliance—had been lifted with immediate effect.

“Following the redressal of the non-conformities highlighted in our inspection, I hereby order the lifting of the Suspension Order,” reads the MBS document.

The decision came after a verification quality audit conducted by MBS inspectors on 1 October 2025, which found that the company had addressed the concerns.

Kosamu Hails Staff and MBS

Reacting to the development, Board Chair Counsel Wester Peter Kosamu welcomed the move, noting that the suspension had negatively impacted operations.

“Farm and factory management walked me through the maintenance works, and after complying with MBS recommendations, production has now resumed,” said Kosamu.

He revealed that three mills are already operational following repair works using equipment procured from South Africa, while a fourth mill is expected back online soon—boosting daily production.

Kosamu also gave special recognition to Director of Operations, Mr. Euvancio Masamba, a seasoned retired professional from Illovo, for steering the factory through the crisis.

Commitment to Quality

The chair assured customers that Salima Sugar remains firmly committed to quality.

“Quality is at the heart of our business because we value our customers. We will continue to provide products and services that meet and even exceed expectations,” he said.

With the suspension lifted, Salima Sugar is now racing to recover lost production time—promising sweeter days ahead for consumers and the local economy.

