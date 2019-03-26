Medical Council of Malawi suspend 4 clinical officers over unprofessional conduct

Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) has disqualified and suspended four clinical officers over alleged unprofessional conduct.

A report released by MCM dated March 23 2019 revealed that Annuel Kadyenji has been erased from the register of anaesthetic clinical officers while Andrew Kondwani and Victor Masina have been erased from the register of clinical officers.

The statement further warns three clinical officers on similar grounds based on incidents that occured between 2011 and 2018.

Kadyenji of Thyolo District Hospital was found guilty of negligence during the investigation and disciplinary hearings thatwere conducted.

He allegedly abandoned a female patient in labour ward under spinal anesthesia which according to findings contributed to her death from cardiac arrest.

Kondwani from Ntchisi District Hospital and Kadekwa of a private clinic was found guilty of alleged negligence related to the practice of performing a hysterectomy [surgical operation to remove all or part of the uterus].

Another officer Masina allegedly registered with the council using an alleged fake diploma in clinical medicine.

MCM acting Registrar, Richard Ndovie, said the erased clinical officers would no longer work in Malawi or any other country in the world.

He said the action taken by his council towards the four is one of the ways of bringing sanity towards the medical profession.

“We encourage members to participate in continuous professional development. Medical professionals need to upgrade knowledge now and then to avoid incompetence. We are also monitoring health facilities to be in contact with the practitioners because some of the cases are intentional while others are not,” Ndovie is quoted by the Daily Times newspaper.

Malawians have all along been complaining of poor service delivery mostly in public hospitals.

This has resulted into several preventable deaths.

However, others argues that the tendency of negligence is on the increase due to shortage of man power in public hospitals despite thousands of health practitioners graduating ever year.

