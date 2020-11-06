Medical personnel, law enforcers urged to ‘handle GBV cases professionally’

Malawi Girl Guides Association has advised police and health workers in Dowa to handle gender-based violence (GBV) cases professionally.

The organisation’s chief commissioner Mary Ngwale said this on Wednesday in Salima when she opened a six-day training of health workers and law enforcers from Dowa District on rape case management and referral systems under the Ending Violence Against Women Project.

She said recently there has been an increase of GBV cases in Dowa, a development she said police and health workers need to handle professionally to protect the rights of victims.

“We want to see GBV cases against women and girls reduce in the district; hence, urging police and health workers to handle them professionally,” said Ngwale.

On his part, Dowa district youth friendly services coordinator Blessings Moyo said the training will help newly recruited health workers to handle rape and other GBV cases well.

The project is being funded by Norwegian Church Aid.

