MHRRC engages Chitipa communities on CDF

Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC) has expressed concern over continued misunderstandings between members of Parliament (MPs) and ward councillors over Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Chitipa.

Speaking on Wednesday in the district during the training of area development committee (ADC) members for Ulambya-Kaseghe and Ulambya-Songwe on their role in the management of CDF, MHRRC director Emma Kaliya said the development is affecting projects due to lack of coordination between the two duty-bearers.

She, therefore, urged local governance structures at all levels to be vigilant in following up CDF-funded projects to ensure funds are used prudently.

Said Kaliya: “Since we brought in councillors in government system, MPs seem to have taken over their roles as a result there are conflicts between the two parties.

“As such, it is our expectation that if the ADCs and village development committees play a watchdog role, things can improve.”

In his remarks, Chitipa District Council director of planning and development McMillan Magomero said the training was timely.

During the last sitting of Parliament, government increased allocation to CDF from K30 million to K40 million per constituency.

