Meke blames referees for TN Stars loss

Newly promoted TNM Super League outfit TN Stars’ coach has attributed his team’s 4-3 loss to Moyale Barracks Football Club on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium to poor officiation.

Speaking in a post-match interview coach Meke Mwase said he was not satisfied with the result of the match because referees were not up to the task during the encounter.

Mwase added that the officiating panel, which was led by Newton Nyirenda, was below par and that Northern Region referees have more work to do.

“I don’t know what is happening to these referees; very poor officiating I have never seen in my life. I have never queried about referees in my life but what we have seen here in Mzuzu today is very bad refereeing,” he said.

During the match, Mwase was given matching orders for confronting the referee.

Moyale Barracks coach Charles Kamanga also raised the concern about officiation despite his side winning the game.

“There is something wrong with the referees here in the north. In every match, they do make unnecessary mistakes. It’s a different scenario when we travel,” Kamanga said.

TN stars dominated the encounter but experience and composure helped Moyale to win the game witnessed by a huge crowd at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The debutants only managed to go back to their base in Kasungu with a point which they earned from an encounter with fellow rookies, Karonga United.

