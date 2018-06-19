Pastor Esau Banda prays for Malawi to have transformational leadership beyond 2019

Senior Pastor for Pentecostal International Christian Centre (PICC) Pastor Esau Banda has urged Christians to pray to God to give Malawi a better future, partly through quality leadership in next year’s Tripartite Elections.

He said the country should not settle for “politics of brutality” but transformational leadership.

“We need politicians that are conversant with what Malawians needs,” said Pastor Banda in a sermon monitored on Times Radio.

Banda said Malawians should look at politicians who want to give citizens empowerment economically not handouts.

“We need politicians that can empower the people so that they can look for themselves. Not the old archaic politics of making people dependent on politicians,” he said.

He cautioned against voting people into power based on hand-outs and empty rhetoric.

“Our political leaders have made us believe that we have to survive on their handouts. Lets do the right things for the good for the nation [by voting ethical and selfless leadership],” he said,.

Pastor Banda stressed the nation needs leaders who demonstrate servant-style leadership.

The elections scheduled for May 21, 2019, will elect a president, members of parliament, and local councilors.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission, the poll will be held under the theme “Consolidating Malawi Democracy through the Ballot.”

The 2019 poll will mark the 25th anniversary of the resumption of multi-party elections in Malawi, but the religious leaders have said the country still needs change, especially within the country’s main political parties.

