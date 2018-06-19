Chilima Movement is getting up steam: High spirits at Monkey Bay rally

The so called Chilima Movement, which is pushing for Vice-President Saulos Chilima to run for the presidency in the 2019 Tripartite Elections, rolled its political meetings at the weekend with a public meeting at Kachere township in Blantyre and mass rally at Boadzulu School Football Grounds in Monkey Bay, Mangochi.
The grouping which is a breakaway from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) went ablaze with the inferno of the burning desire for Malawi to usher in a new era of transformative and visionary leadership
The Chilima Movement engaged yet another gear in taking the agenda for a prosperous and united Malawi in 2019 and beyond when it articulated the vision of eliminating corruption , tribalism and nepotism in Malawi at the rallies..
The promoters of the movement took turns in urging the thousands of citizens from all walks of life, both young and old men and women in equal measure, to banish the vices of arrested development by voting into the presidency Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima in 2019 for a brighter future for all Malawians with promises of employment, high quality of education, health for all and the end to chronic hunger and starvation in an area where the lake is just meters away.
“Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima or SKC is a new hope for change,” said the keynote speaker, Patricia Kaliati.
And her compatriots before her; Noel Masangwi, Richard Makondi , Bon Kalindo and Lewis Ngalande; reiterated the point that in an area blessed with abundant water and natural resources, it was sinful for Malawians to be thirsty and starving because of lack of clean portable water and famine.
They attributed all this to nothing but self inflicted ills to the lack of visionary leadership which will be brought to a dramatic end under the energetic and focused drive to succeed attitude and track record of competence demonstrated by Chilima.
They emphatically declared that all this season of nightmare will be a thing of the past.
Akweni, as legislator Kaliati is fondly known, pointed out that no Malawian will die again because of hospital theaters that had no electricity supply, no infants will needlessly die in hospital incubators because hospitals had no electricity and expectant mothers will never ever again have to be under the threat of losing lives because of lack of midwifery and medical facilities.
Masangwi and his colleagues in the movement promised Malawians that the era of politics of confrontation is coming to its unceremonious end and that united in purpose, all Malawians will join hands and forces to transform the Warm heart of Africa into a beacon of hope and a shining example of a democratic republic.
The movement concluded the citizens' engagement by urging every Malawian aged 18 years and above to go and register in order to exercise the important responsibility of voting Chilima in the May 2019 elections as President and the leader to take Malawi to a brighter future.
24 Comments on "Chilima Movement is getting up steam: High spirits at Monkey Bay rally"
ASOWA MAPULANI. MNYUMBA YAMWINI WACHE SAOCHREA MBEWA. SONO AYAMBA KUVALA MABARETI A CHISWE KAN
GATI A YOUNG PAYNIYA IYA.. SAWATHERA NZERU AND KUPUPULUMA ATCHEYA ANANEPO KALE, MAI PK KODI MUNABWEZA NDONGOLE YA FETELEZA KU ADMARC NDI NKHANI YOTENGA ANA 72 KUDELA LANU KUWAPITISA MA SECONDARY OTI ZANE PAMBENI MAYESO KODI MUISIYA KAMBA KA SKC
Wa chamba iwe. Use your head not bums
Look at the big stomachs of these corruption and comedy fat cats and compare them with the malnourished barefoot kids standing behind them at the podium and the majority in the crowd. They all gathered to watch free comedy….kkkkkkk
Oooh God please Remove the scales of blindness from the eyes of my fellow MALAWIANS so that we can see that BUSHIRI IS the only Answer to the hardships the country is facing otherwise We will regret like never before in human history
PLEASE CSOS PAC CHIEFS CHURCH LEADERS CHIEFS PARENTS YOUTHS INVITE BUSHIRI TO COME AND HELP GOVERN THE COUNTRY AS WAS THE CASE WITH KAMUZU
THE FUTURE OF OUR CHILDREN IS NOW
Mufera kunkha amalawi
Umphawi ndi osautsa. mpaka skc kukhala chiyembetezo? Zimene akuchita panopo izo mdi zomwe adzapitirize kuchita. miseche ndiye kudya kwake. How did he get the job at celtel? The reason he is not coming out is typical of his character
.zikavuta adumphapo. Zikayenda akwera pamwamba
Inu mmanja pwapwapwa. Agong’oli
Typical baby movement
Two issues: One why is this silly movement personalizing the name of an individual? Do they not have a better label that can reflect some for of national? We have had examples of transformation parties which died in the briefcase. Secondly, was the messaging taken to kids that I see in the visual who are not eligible to vote? All this looks like a joke of gargantuan proportions – foul mouthed akweni, I will match naked comedian Kalindo and crook Masangwi…..kkkkkkkkkk