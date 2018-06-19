Chilima Movement is getting up steam: High spirits at Monkey Bay rally

The so called Chilima Movement, which is pushing for Vice-President Saulos Chilima to run for the presidency in the 2019 Tripartite Elections, rolled its political meetings at the weekend with a public meeting at Kachere township in Blantyre and mass rally at Boadzulu School Football Grounds in Monkey Bay, Mangochi.

The grouping which is a breakaway from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) went ablaze with the inferno of the burning desire for Malawi to usher in a new era of transformative and visionary leadership

The Chilima Movement engaged yet another gear in taking the agenda for a prosperous and united Malawi in 2019 and beyond when it articulated the vision of eliminating corruption , tribalism and nepotism in Malawi at the rallies..

The promoters of the movement took turns in urging the thousands of citizens from all walks of life, both young and old men and women in equal measure, to banish the vices of arrested development by voting into the presidency Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima in 2019 for a brighter future for all Malawians with promises of employment, high quality of education, health for all and the end to chronic hunger and starvation in an area where the lake is just meters away.

“Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima or SKC is a new hope for change,” said the keynote speaker, Patricia Kaliati.

And her compatriots before her; Noel Masangwi, Richard Makondi , Bon Kalindo and Lewis Ngalande; reiterated the point that in an area blessed with abundant water and natural resources, it was sinful for Malawians to be thirsty and starving because of lack of clean portable water and famine.

They attributed all this to nothing but self inflicted ills to the lack of visionary leadership which will be brought to a dramatic end under the energetic and focused drive to succeed attitude and track record of competence demonstrated by Chilima.

They emphatically declared that all this season of nightmare will be a thing of the past.

Akweni, as legislator Kaliati is fondly known, pointed out that no Malawian will die again because of hospital theaters that had no electricity supply, no infants will needlessly die in hospital incubators because hospitals had no electricity and expectant mothers will never ever again have to be under the threat of losing lives because of lack of midwifery and medical facilities.

Masangwi and his colleagues in the movement promised Malawians that the era of politics of confrontation is coming to its unceremonious end and that united in purpose, all Malawians will join hands and forces to transform the Warm heart of Africa into a beacon of hope and a shining example of a democratic republic.

The movement concluded the citizens’ engagement by urging every Malawian aged 18 years and above to go and register in order to exercise the important responsibility of voting Chilima in the May 2019 elections as President and the leader to take Malawi to a brighter future.

