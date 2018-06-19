Sports Minister hails Malawi queen of the ring Bashir for Commonwealth title win

The Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila has hailed female boxer Anisha Bashir for winning the Commonwealth Boxing Union Lightweight by technical knout (TKO) in the United Kingdom (UK).

Speaking on Monday at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe during a welcoming ceremony of the boxer from UK, the minister said it is exciting that Bashir has put Malawi on world map by achieving this feat.

“It was an excellent performance, a job well done. Let me take this opportunity to thank Bashir, her promoter and trainer for the time and effort invested in preparing for this championship,” Kasaila said.

The minister noted that Malawi has abundant talent in various sporting disciplines and all it needs to properly nurture it.

“As government, we will continue to work hand in hand with all stakeholders to ensure that we assist our athletes to realize their potential so that they can easily support their own livelihoods,” he said.

Anisha Bashir went head on head with Samantha Smith on the 15th of June 2018 at York Hall in London. The 20-year-old proved that she is one of upcoming best boxers demonstrated by her relentless efforts in the bout which she gave her opponent few chances.

Speaking soon after her arrival at KIA, Anisha said she was very happy to be crowned as a Commonwealth champion.

“It was a great fight for me, my opponent was also very tough but all in all I emerged as the winner on the day.

I want to thank all the people that were behind me. I also thank my promoter Rousseau Craig and my trainer Clyde Musonda, big up guys,” Bashir said.

