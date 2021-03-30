Meke has earned his contract as Malawi coach, says FAM president Walter

March 30, 2021 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has  said  Flames coach Meke Mwase has earned himself a long-term deal for guiding Malawi national football team to qualify for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals within a year.

Mwase and his assistant Lovemore Fazili in tears of joy
Walter Nyamilandu: Mwase has earned his contract.
Flames seal Afcon qualification

Nyamilandu said this after Malawi’s 1-0 victory over Uganda at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

This was the last game for Mwase to be in charge of the Flames as he was out of contract.

The  coach, who shed tears of joy  after qualifications, saying he expects FAM will give him a contract.

“It is up to the employers to decide,” he said.

But Nyamilandu was quick to say it is no brainer that Mwase deserve a contract on a long-term.

He said: “The man is a hero. The last time we went to Afcon finals [in 2010] it was under a local coach Kinnah Phiri.

“We brought expatriate coaches, but they never delivered. It has taken Meck to achieve this feat within a year.”

Nyamilandu continued: “We will be very stupid to let him go. He has earned his contract.”

Malawi  on the trip to Cameroon for the tournament has joined  Zimbabwe, Comoros from the Cosafa region while South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique  have missed out.

Zingalume
Zingalume
2 hours ago

Mpatseni watichotsa manyazi

gogo petulo
gogo petulo
2 hours ago

Big up Flames we are proud of you.

