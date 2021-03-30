Meke has earned his contract as Malawi coach, says FAM president Walter

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has said Flames coach Meke Mwase has earned himself a long-term deal for guiding Malawi national football team to qualify for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals within a year.

Nyamilandu said this after Malawi’s 1-0 victory over Uganda at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

This was the last game for Mwase to be in charge of the Flames as he was out of contract.

The coach, who shed tears of joy after qualifications, saying he expects FAM will give him a contract.

“It is up to the employers to decide,” he said.

But Nyamilandu was quick to say it is no brainer that Mwase deserve a contract on a long-term.

He said: “The man is a hero. The last time we went to Afcon finals [in 2010] it was under a local coach Kinnah Phiri.

“We brought expatriate coaches, but they never delivered. It has taken Meck to achieve this feat within a year.”

Nyamilandu continued: “We will be very stupid to let him go. He has earned his contract.”

Malawi on the trip to Cameroon for the tournament has joined Zimbabwe, Comoros from the Cosafa region while South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique have missed out.

